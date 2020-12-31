10 New TV Shows to Look Forward to in 2021

To make it easy for you to choose what to watch in 2021, has made a list of 10 TV shows from various genres, including superhero and thriller among others, that you may not want to miss.

New year could be also a fresh start for your choice of home entertainment. As staying home seems to be still the best option to ensure one’s safety these days, a bunch of new TV shows to premiere in 2021 are set to be served to make anyone’s day less bored.

Coming in the new year, superheroes fans are in for a treat as there will be several exciting comic book adaptations to look forward to. Some spin-off series also allow beloved TV characters to return to the small screen in addition to offering fans more exploration of their story. The many streaming services that have become new homes to TV and movie projects additionally provide more choices for viewers.

To help you choose what to watch in 2021, has made a list of 10 TV shows from various genres, including superhero, psychological thriller, comedy and adventure, that you may not want to miss.

1. Superman and Lois (February 23, 2021) The CW Clark Kent and Lois Lane are heading back to the small-screen on their own spin-off TV series on The CW in 2021. Hailing from Greg Berlanti (“Arrow“, “The Flash“) and Todd Helbing (“The Flash”), “Superman & Lois” follows Superman and his love interest Lois Lane, a journalist for Daily Planet. The 13-episode show will see Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their roles as the titular characters. Set in the aftermath of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, it follows Superman and Lois as they “deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.” The freshman series marks the seventh series to join the ever-expanding Arrowverse on The CW.

2. Law and Order: Organized Crime (TBA 2021) The CW Christopher Meloni is back! After exiting “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” back in 2011 after season 12 when his character suddenly retired from NYPD, the actor is set to reprise the role of Elliot Stabler, who heads the NYPD organized crime unit, on ABC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime“. The official synopsis says that the new series will see Stabler returning to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, it must be challenging for him because “the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.” Fans seemingly can expect a crossovers galore from characters from other “Law & Order” series as the show is also set in New York.

3. WandaVision (January 15, 2021) Marvel Studios “WandaVision” is the first Marvel spin-off series to premiere on Disney+ in 2021. Featuring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Mazimoff (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany as Vision, the new series is something that is presented in rather a new way for Marvel series as it is described as “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” On the upcoming series, the couple, who is “living idealized suburban lives,” begins to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Matt Shakman, whose credits include “Cut Bank“, directed “WandaVision” with Jac Schaeffer tapped to be the head writer.

4. Star Wars: The Bad Batch (TBA 2021) Lucasfilm Animation Star Wars fans, rejoice! In 2021, you will be offered with a brand new animated series. Coming from executive producer Dave Filoni, who has become an instrumental piece of Disney’s upcoming Star Wars strategy, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” serves as both a sequel and spin-off to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars“. Set in the “post-‘Clone War’ era,” the new series centers on Clone Force 99 a.k.a. “The Bad Batch”, an elite group of soldiers who possess unique skills from standard clones. Fans of the franchise might be familiar with the group as they were first introduced in the final season of “The Clone Wars”.

5. The Irregulars (TBA 2021) Instagram Solving more mysteries in 2021! Netflix brings back iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in the form of live-action series titled “The Irregulars“. The new series is created by Oscar-nominated writer Tom Bidwell (“Watership Down“). He is joined by “Endeavour” helmer Johnny Kenton and short film director Weronika Tofilska. “The Irregulars” is set in Victorian London. It follows a gang of troubled delinquent teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save London, each other, and potentially the entire world.

6. Clarice (February 11, 2021) CBS A continuation story of Clarice Starling from hit 1991 movie “The Silence of the Lambs” is here. CBS’ “Clarice“, starring Rebecca Breeds as the titular character, will bring fans of the pyschological horror flick to deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling. Set in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs”, the new series will feature the agent returning to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C. In addition to Breeds, the Alex Kurtzman-directed series stars Kal Penn (“Designated Survivor“), Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead“), Nick Sandow (“Orange Is the New Black“), Lucca De Oliveira (“SEAL Team“) and Marnee Carpenter (“Criminal Minds“) among others.

7. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19, 2021) Marvel Studios “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are set to reunite on upcoming Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, much to Marvel fans’ excitement. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier respectively on the new series, which will be set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame“. With Sam receiving Captain America’s (Chris Evans) arm shield, he and Bucky team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience. The all-new series, which is directed by Kari Skogland with script from Malcolm Spellman, will definitely treat fans to exciting chemistry between the two Avengers through funny banters.

8. Walker (January 21, 2021) The CW After “Supernatural“, Jared Padalecki is returning to the small screen for “Walker, a reboot of 1990s action/crime series “Walker, Texas Ranger” on CBS. The new series, which is also created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif who worked on the original series, will see Jared playing Cordell Walker, a widower who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years only to find out that his wife died. Noticing that some things don’t add up with her death, Walker is determined to solve the mystery surrounding his wife’s death. That, however, isn’t the only thing he has to deal with as he attempts to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history).

9. Loki (May 2021) Marvel Studios If you think “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are the only Marvel series you will get in 2021, you can’t get any more wrong. Disney+ is set to release “Loki” that will please fans who have been dying to see more of Tom Hiddleston‘s God of Mischief, since the character appears to be killed off at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War“. Not only the return of Loki, the upcoming show will introduce Mobius M. Mobius, whose undecided alliance will add an interesting layer to this character. Played by Owen Wilson, the character is described as a member of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization in charge to manage the multiverse and pruning universes that have become a danger to the greater whole of reality.

10. Call Your Mother (January 13, 2021) ABC Last, but not least is ABC’s “Call Your Mother“. The sitcom, which is written and executive produced by “The New Adventures of Old Christine” creator Kari Lizer, stars Hollywood Walk of Famer Kyra Sedgwick, who is set to play an empty-nester mom named Jean Raines who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. The sitcom will see her deciding that her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives. That may create some friction, but her kids will eventually realize they might actually need her more than they thought. Recurring on the show is Sherri Shepherd (“Mr. Iglesias“), playing Sharon, Jeans salty and salt-of-the-earth best friend from Iowa. The cast also includes Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia and Austin Crute as Lane.