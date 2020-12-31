Aftershocks as Croatia reels from strongest earthquake in 140 years

The clean-up effort is continuing in Croatia after the country was rocked by the strongest earthquake in 140 years.

A 6.3 magnitude tremor hit on Tuesday south-east of the capital Zagreb, killing at least seven people, including a 12-year-old girl.

On Thursday morning, as survivors tried to pick up the pieces, central Croatia was hit by a series of aftershocks.

In the town of Petrinja, near the epicentre, survivors have been given temporary accommodation or are housed up in their cars.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has praised recovery efforts and said this is not Croatia’s first new beginning.

“Unfortunately there was a lot of these new beginnings in our history, and Majske Poljine and Strasnice, villages like that, were the most hit,” he said. “Five people were killed here yesterday – what can I say – [an] evil spell.

“I wish to thank all of those involved in helping the people here, especially the Croatian army.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross has deployed its Croatian staff to the quake-hit area and is warning of the possible spread of the coronavirus amid the emergency. Hundreds of people have sought shelter in different parts of the country, increasing the risk of transmission.

Watch ‘ full report from Croatia in the video player, above.