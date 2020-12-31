Cool or creepy? 2020 ends with dancing robots and we’re not sure what to think

This year has been anything but normal, so it stands to reason that we end it with something that can either be cool or creepy. It all depends on how you look at it.

The Boston Dynamics crew got together to celebrate the beginning of 2021 by wishing its audience a Happy New Year with robots dancing to, “Do You Love Me.”

It looks like it could be a scene out of the movie “iRobot.”

The video is trending as No. 3 on YouTube.

Don’t believe the hype? Check out the video below:

