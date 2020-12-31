David Warner Will Pucovski injury update Australia v India SCG cricket Test

David Warner could open the batting for Australia in Sydney despite not being 100 per cent fit, assistant coach Andrew McDonald said.

Warner, who injured his groin in last year’s ODI series against India, is in a race to prove his fitness for the third Test which starts on January 7 at the SCG.

Australia – soundly beaten in the second Test in Melbourne – is desperate for Warner’s runs and attacking intent at the top of the order.

Out of sorts Joe Burns has been dropped from the squad while Matthew Wade is a makeshift option and the uncapped Will Pucovski still a question mark following his latest concussion troubles.

Marcus Harris is another option but not a compelling one so Australia may take a massive Warner gamble.

“That’s a real clear option that he may not be 100 per cent fit,” McDonald said of Warner’s progress.

“If he’s 90, 95 per cent fit, and that conversation is that he’s fit enough to be able to perform his duties for the team, then I’m sure that will be conversation the coach has with the player.

“Most times Justin’s (Langer) pretty open with the players, giving them accountability around that.

“We’ll get a good steer on that when he comes into camp for the training on the 2nd and 3rd (of January).

“I think it will play out in front of our eyes.

“Once we get our eyes on him, put him through some specific tests, if you want to use that word, I think the information will become clear.

“He’s very optimistic he should be ready to go, which is great news.

“We’re really excited to have him back.

“I’m sure he’s excited to come back into that group as well.

“There is nothing worse than being injured when you’re at the top of your game as David has been for a period of time.”

McDonald added that Pucovski’s availability will largely be determined by the player himself.

The precocious 22-year-old’s talent is not in question but he has suffered concussions as well as taking mental health breaks from the game.

McDonald is well placed to judge Pucovski’s state of mind having worked with him closely in his previous job with Victoria.

“There will be a bit of trust put into the player around whether he’s mentally ready and clearly it will be up to the coach once he lays eyes on him to see where he’s at in terms of being skill ready,” McDonald said.

“That’s the other thing, too, there’s always a question around whether you’re mentally ready or physically meet the protocols, but is he actually ready, skill ready on the back of a short preparation?

“It will be the first time, if he was selected, that he would be going from first class into the Test arena, which is always a difficult leap for players to make.

Pucovski set to make return

“There’s a few ways there for the selection panel to consider but history would suggest that he says he’s right to perform, he’s done it a few times and had a good return, so I suggest there will be trust put into the player if he was considered.

“We do know with the history that Will has had, and with my time with him at Victoria.

“He had a pretty good track record of performing when he has returned.

“There’s a few moving parts there to work through and on the second and third I think we’ll get some real clarity on where everyone is at,” McDonald said.

“And the earlier the selection panel or the head coach can make that decision they’ll be looking to make it as early as possible to settle things down as well.

“Is Wade and Warner the best opening combination for us at this point in time?

“I think a lot of that will depend on how Will Pucovski is.

“I would suggest (Wade)’s best batting position is in the middle – and that’s probably where he’s best suited.”

