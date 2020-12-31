Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson seems like a man who has everything, so what do you get the man who has everything? Well, a family friend of Johnson seemed to have the perfect answer for him. For Christmas this year he received a paperweight with a photo of him and his father.

He keeps it on his desk at the gym and explains that he was too young to hit the weights back then. In the same post, he explains how it’s a beautiful gift that he’ll cherish.

“I’m extremely hard to buy Christmas gifts for, so sentimental gifts like this mean the world to me. A family friend had this made for me. A paper weight to keep on my desk of me and my dad at the gym. I was too young to hit the weights back then, but after his workouts he’d always take me on the wrestling mats and beat my little ass. Those days were important. My old man died suddenly, earlier this year. I never had a chance to say goodbye. Fucking 2020 huh?! Still a beautiful gift, I’ll cherish. #thelittlethings 🥃”

See the photo here.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Will Cherish This Beautiful Gift He Received From A Family Friend

It’s a touching tribute to his father and him and surely means a lot considering Johnson lost his father passed suddenly earlier this year. He never got a chance to say goodbye to his father, but he’s with him everywhere he goes and now he’ll have a permanent spot on his desk. It’s a beautiful photo and while he may have a lot of “stuff”, this is one of those possessions that will mean the most to him.

Fans commented on the photo, “My father passed suddenly too without a chance to say goodbye, my best friend. A strong father leaves his legacy through his Keiki. Sorry for the loss and 2021 can only get better” and “Hope you’re doing good Dwayne”.

Johnson has been doing so much giving this season, it’s good to see that people haven’t forgotten about him.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? Let us know in the comments below.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.