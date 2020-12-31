‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Delays Return by a Week, Amid COVID Surge

RELATED STORIES

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will continue on with one more week of reruns, now that its return to production has been postponed due to a spike in COVID cases in Los Angeles county.

“Due to the COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles County, and for the continued safety of our staff and crew, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will push production by a week,” a Telepictures rep said in a statement to our sister site .

DeGeneres’ long-running, eponymous daytime show had halted production in early December after its host tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” DeGeneres tweeted at the time. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was set to resume production with new episodes on Monday, Jan. 4, nearly a month after DeGeneres’ positive test result. But with the Los Angeles County Health Department urging TV and film productions to hit pause “for a few weeks” as the area suffers a “catastrophic surge in COVID cases,” the talker, citing an abundance of caution, instead will report back to work on Monday, Jan. 11.