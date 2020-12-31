Five new local cases reported

Victoria has recorded five new local cases of COVID-19, with none of the infections acquired interstate.

The figures from yesterday were announced this morning and include three international cases that are in hotel quarantine.

There were 13,108 test results received.

At the of publication, no positive cases had been reported for today.

Face masks have become compulsory (except in your own home), house guests have been cut from 30 to 15 souring last night’s New Year celebrations, and the border with New South Wales will shut from midnight.

From that , any returning Victorian will need to be tested and also quarantine for 14 days.

Victoria’s Acting Premier Jacinta Allan said it was a difficult but necessary decision.