High volume surge propels Bitcoin price to a new all-time high at $29,000 By Cointelegraph

High volume surge propels Bitcoin price to a new all-time high at $29,000

Within the last hour, the (BTC) price rallied to set a new all-time high at $29,000.

On Dec. 29, the Bitcoin price attempted to push through a stiff resistance cluster at $28,500, but after rallying to $28,600, the price rejected with a sharp correction to $27,300.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
sell walls near $30,000. Source: Material Indicators
BTC/USD monthly chart. Source: Twitter