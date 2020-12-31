Hip-Hop Legend MF DOOM Dead At 49

The mysterious rapper MF DOOM, known for his signature mask and intricate rhymes has died at the age of 49. The news was posted by his wife, Jasmine, and his Instagram page. MF DOOM’s rep, Richie Abbott, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone.

The cause of the death has not been disclosed yet, but Daniel Dumile (MF DOOM’s real name), died on October 31st earlier this year, but his family chose not to disclose the news until now.

According to The Rolling Stone, Dumile’s wife, Jasmine, wrote, “The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off.”

Dumile was born in London, England in 1971 but moved to New York City during his early childhood. It was here that his love for hip-hop began to grow as he performed under the name Zev Love as part of the group KMD.

His wife’s statement continued, “Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”

