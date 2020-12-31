‘James Bond’ Star Sean Connery Once Said There’s ‘Nothing Wrong About Hitting a Woman’

Sean Connery was a Scottish actor who rose to prominence as the super-spy James Bond. The veteran performer wasn’t just excellent as Bond, however — Connery flexed his acting muscles with roles in a wide variety of films, from comedies to parodies. With the news of Connery’s recent passing, fans everywhere have been reflecting on the actor’s legacy, remembering his finest moments, his funniest quotes, and best performances. Still, one interview of Connery’s has risen to the surface, and the controversial comments that he made in the interview have caused a few diehard fans to take pause.

Sean Connery | Terry Disney/Getty Images

When was Sean Connery born?

According to Biography, Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh in 1930. When Connery was sixteen years old, he joined the Royal Navy. He was discharged after three years of service due to a duodenal ulcer. Following his stint in the Royal Navy, Connery worked a variety of odd jobs, including as a lifeguard, an artist’s model, and a lorry driver. Eventually, Connery turned to bodybuilding, training with gym instructors and earning acclaim for his impressive physique.

In the fifties, Connery began acting, performing in a variety of local Scottish theatre productions. It took years before Connery really became a success as an actor, and all throughout the fifties and into the early sixties, he appeared in a number of roles, ultimately transitioning to television, and then to motion pictures. Connery’s big breakout role was in 1962 when he played James Bond in the film Dr. No. Ultimately, Connery became closely associated with the character of Bond, and to many fans, he remains the greatest incarnation of the debonair English spy.

Why did Sean Connery retire from acting?

RELATED: Sean Connery Hated His Last Movie So Much He Retired From Acting: ‘I’m Fed Up With the Idiots’

While Sean Connery became famous for playing James Bond, he proved that he was far more than a charming man in an expensive suit. A few of Connery’s popular roles over the years included parts in movies such as The Man Who Would Be King, Marnie, Murder on the Orient Express, The Untouchables, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Connery continued acting well into his senior years. In 2003, he made an appearance in the big-budget film The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Unfortunately, while the movie was widely publicized, it tanked at the box office, and Connery notoriously slammed the film and the director. In fact, that film was reportedly the reason that the acclaimed actor decided to retire from performing for good. Although several directors tried to entice him out of retirement in the years since, he steadfastly refused, citing his enjoyment of retirement. In October 2020, Connery passed away at the age of ninety.

What did Sean Connery say about violence against women?

Many actors and associates have spoken out since Sean Connery’s death, praising his professional accomplishments. Still, a few things have come to light that have reflected poorly on the esteemed actor. Most notably, Connery did an interview in 1965 with Playboy, where he seemingly justified violence against women. “I don’t think there is anything particularly wrong about hitting a woman, although I don’t recommend doing it in the same way that you’d hit a man,” Connery told the publication at the time, adding that an “opened handed slap” is “justified” on some occasions and that “if a woman is a b****, or hysterical, or bloody-minded continually, then I’d do it.”

As reported by PageSix, Connery later stood by his controversial comments, although he did seemingly backtrack in 2006, telling the Times of London that “my view is I don’t believe that any level of abuse against women is ever justified under any circumstances. Full stop.” Ultimately, it seems unlikely that Connery’s remarks in 1965 will really tarnish his legacy, although they have certainly caused a few fans to stop and reflect.