Jeff Yauck Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Disposition of Common Shares of PureK Holdings Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On December 29, 2020, Jeff Yauck (the “Acquiror“), with an address care of PureK Holdings Corp. located at 6710 N Scottsdale Road, Paradise Valley, Arizona, 85253 United States, transferred ownership or control or direction over 211,359 common shares (the “Common
Shares“) of PureK Holdings Corp. (the “Issuer“) to a third party pursuant to a private agreement (the “Transaction“). The Common Shares trade on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PKAN.
Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror owned or controlled 1,409,063 Common Shares, being approximately 20.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Immediately after the Transaction, the Acquiror owned and controlled 1,197,704 Common Shares, being approximately 17.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.
In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, directly or otherwise, acquire additional Common Shares and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities laws depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.
The Issuer’s head office address is 6710 N Scottsdale Road, Paradise Valley, Arizona, 85253, United States.
This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 –The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this report may be obtained by contacting the Issuer: Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, Ph: +1 (855) 553-7441, Email:ir@purekana.com.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.