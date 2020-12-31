John Wayne’s 5-Ingredient BBQ Deviled Eggs Are the Perfect Easy New Year’s Eve Appetizer

If you’re like most people, you’re ready to kick 2020 to the curb. And with big New Year’s Eve gatherings off the table due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), chances are you’ll be ringing in 2021 from the comfort of your own home. Fortunately, you can still make the celebration festive with some easy-to-prepare appetizers, like these BBQ deviled eggs from none other than cinematic legend John Wayne.

John Wayne’s BBQ deviled eggs

Barbecue sauce is a key ingredient in John Wayne's deviled eggs recipe

The Duke was no slouch in the kitchen, it turns out. The star of Stagecoach and The Searchers enjoyed to eat and had a staple of down-home favorite recipes. Many of them have been compiled in cookbooks such as The Official John Wayne Family Cookbook and The Official John Wayne Way to Grill. His take on BBQ deviled eggs was included in 2020’s The Official John Wayne 5-Ingredient Homestyle Cookbook and reproduced in Parade.

As the book title promises, this incredibly easy recipe features just a handful of ingredients. You probably have most of what you need in your fridge and pantry: 12 eggs, mayo, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper, barbecue sauce, and green onions.

To prepare, hard boil the eggs. Peel the eggs, slice them in half lengthwise, and scoop out the yolks and transfer them to a bowl. Set the egg whites aside. Mix the yolks with 6 tablespoons of mayonnaise along with 2 teaspoons of the mustard. Add salt and pepper to taste. Return the filling to the egg whites. (You can either use a piping bag to fill the eggs or simply spoon the filling into the whites.) Then, drizzle with barbecue sauce and garnish with minced green onions. Serve.

John Wayne’s other favorite recipes, including his famous casserole

John Wayne in El Dorado

Wayne enjoyed plenty of other stick-to-your-ribs recipes. Among his favorites were roast beef and gravy, skillet cornbread, scalloped potatoes, crab dip, and a spicy chili made with tequila, according to Taste of Home.

One dish that’s particularly associated with the star of so many classic Westerns is the John Wayne Casserole. Wayne contributed the recipe for this dish to a 1979 cookbook titled Cooking With Love from Cara and Her Friends, according to the website Cooks Info, and various versions of it exist.

The original egg-and-cheese version of Wayne’s casserole calls for a mix of 2 pounds of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, canned green chilies, eggs, evaporated milk, and tomatoes. A lightened up version shared by Deseret News cuts down on the cheese and only uses egg whites.

A meaty version of the dish originated with the University of Mississippi Center cafeteria. It’s made with taco-seasoned ground beef, cheddar, bell pepper, jalapeno, and onion and is topped with a biscuit crust.

