Jumanji Is Trending On Twitter After Everyone Plans To Shout It At Midnight For 2021 New Year’s

The ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Twitter page posted a gif of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shouting Jumanji with the caption, “Alright, we all know what to do at midnight right?”. The joke, of course, is that 2020 has just been an insane game of Jumanji and we need to shout it at midnight to close the game.

2020 has been anything but fun, though it doesn’t look like 2021 is going to be great right away just because it’s a new year. We all understand the joke in this, right? I fear some people may really believe we’re stuck in a game and that doing this will free us all.

Alright, we all know what to do at midnight right? pic.twitter.com/fp7DCbsyNP — Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) December 31, 2020

People have been tweeting about it enough for it to trend, saying, “I hear that people are yelling “Jumanji” instead of Happy New Year tonight so we can collectively reset this crazy game that was 2020. I am fairly sure I will be one of them. I wish you all Jumanji!”, “remember to scream “jumanji” at midnight kids”, “Please everyone say Jumanji instead of Happy New Year Please I beg of you!!!”, and “oki im heading downstairs, im taking my alarm clock so i can say Jumanji EXACTLY on the stroke of midnight”.

Hopefully, within the next year, we can start to get back to the real normal, like working, going to school, and being humans again, but it’s not going to happen tonight, unfortunately.

We hope everyone has a safe and happy New Year’s and ring it in with as many friends and family as possible.

