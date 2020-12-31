Kiernan Shipka weighs in on Sabrina Spellman’s future

If you haven’t watched the fourth season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, we won’t spoil it for you. However, it is notable that Netflix certainly left our favorite young witch at a point one could certainly consider a definitive ending. In an interview with ET Online, Kiernan Shipka made it clear she was ready to accept the ending, saying that if fans are happy, “then amazing.”

However, Shipka herself has hope for more. “Anything is possible in the world of Sabrina,” she said.

As for the possibility of a Riverdale crossover, Shipka is completely on board. “Look, I think we can still go to Riverdale,” she says. “I think I’m holding out hope that she just pops up and is like, ‘Oh man! I landed in the wrong county!’ But ends up getting trapped there for a little bit,” Shipka said. “I think that would be funny.”

“I think I’ve certainly seen and heard the fan cries and I’m with everyone,” Shipka said of the possibility of a Sabrina movie. “I love this character and I love those people so much that whatever we can do to wrap it up for the fans and keep it going and keep Sabrina alive… would be great.”

Anything is possible, but it’s important to keep in mind that there’s a cost-benefit analysis for surprise renewals. One of the other hopes for Sabrina is that it finds its way to HBO Max. Fans of another Riverdale spin-off, The CW series Katy Keene, held onto a similar hope when the series was axed after only one season. Katy Keene didn’t get picked up, but would Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fare any better? With four seasons, a dedicated following, and a lead willing to return, hope springs eternal for Sabrina Spellman.