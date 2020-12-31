Kylie Jenner Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Thief

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has been awarded a protective order, more than a month after a man forced himself into her house in a gated community.

Kylie Jenner has been granted a restraining order against a man who broke into her gated community in November (20).

The reality star filed for protection from Justin Bergquist earlier this month (Dec20), and her request was approved on Wednesday.

According to the legal documents, obtained by TMZ.com, Kylie alleges that Bergquist – who didn’t take anything from the house but later returned and was handed over to police – went to great lengths to try and meet her, after travelling all the way from North Dakota.

The restraining order requires Bergquist to stay at least 100 yards away from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star at all times.

Bergquist has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in January (21).

This is not the first time for someone in the Kardashian/Jenner family to experience a scary home invasion. Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian made headlines back in 2016 after she was reportedly tied up and held at gunpoint in Paris when she was in town attending Paris Fashion Week. The thieves reportedly stole $10 million worth of jewelry.

“Tonight’s episode is going to be very tough for me,” Kim wrote on Twitter in March 2017. “However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted.”

“I have always shared so much & I’m not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me,” she went on to say.