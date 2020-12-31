Louis Kahn-Designed Dorms in India May Be Razed

A world-class architectural-preservation controversy is brewing in India, where the administration at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad had announced plans to raze 14 of 18 student dormitory buildings designed by the architect Louis Kahn and built in the 1960s and 1970s.

After a local and international outcry, an online meeting to begin seeking new bids for the demolition was canceled.

Kahn, one of the most important American architects in history, is best known for masterworks like the Salk Institute in La Jolla, Calif., and the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, as well as the Philips Exeter Academy Library in Exeter, N.H., and the First Unitarian Church of Rochester, N.Y. (He also famously had three families, talked to bricks and died on the men’s room floor in Penn Station.)

The exposed red-brick student dormitories in Ahmedabad are integral to the institute’s holistic campus design and are considered among the architect’s finest works — with repetition, geometry and the manipulation of light and shadow. They exemplify Kahn’s ability to design buildings in “response to the cultures, climates and traditions of their respective places,” said the historian William J.R. Curtis, who has written op-eds for Architectural Record and The Architectural Review in support of the dorms’ preservation.