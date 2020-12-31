Man U’s Cavani banned three games for Instagram message

Manchester United striker and Uruguay international Edinson Cavani has learned a costly lesson as it pertains to what words can and cannot be used in certain situations.

As ESPN’s Rob Dawson reported, the Football Association has handed Cavani a three-match ban and a fine of £100,000 for an Instagram message the 33-year-old shared following a 3-2 victory over Southampton on Nov. 29. Cavani reposted an image and added the words “gracias, negrito,” a phrase widely and positively used in parts of the world but that is viewed as racist in the United Kingdom.

“As he has stated, Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended,” Manchester United responded in their prepared statement. “Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank-you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge, out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football.”

Cavani didn’t appeal the punishment, and Dawson added that United have requested the FA use the player’s fine to fund projects meant to battle racism in football. The forward will miss upcoming matches versus Aston Villa, rivals Manchester City and Watford.