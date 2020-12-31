More infectious COVID-19 strain found in Florida -state officials By

© . Hundreds wait in line at Lakes Park Regional Library to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Myers
WASHINGTON () – A more infections strain of COVID-19 that has swept through the United Kingdom has been identified in Florida, state health officials said on Thursday, marking the third known case in the United States.
The Florida Health Department said on Twitter that the case involved a male in his 20s in Martin County with no history of travel. Two other cases involving the UK variant of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Colorado and California.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.