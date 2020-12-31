Nasdaq ends 2020 up 43%, biggest gain in more than decade; S,P up 16% to record high

Article content continued

Still, data on Thursday was a reminder the economy still has a lengthy recovery ahead as weekly initial jobless claims, while declining for a second straight week to 787,000, remained well above the peak of the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

Tech and consumer discretionary were the best performing sectors on the year, while energy, a laggard for the past decade, was once again the weakest of the 11 major S,amp;P sectors on the year en route to its worst yearly performance ever.

Mega-cap companies such as Amazon and Apple helped lift the broad S,amp;P 500 and the Nasdaq, as well as gains in names that have benefited from the “stay-at-home” environment, such as online retailer ETSY Inc and digital payment platform PayPal.

For the session unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 191.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 30,600.9, the S,amp;P 500 gained 24.37 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 3,756.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 12,893.03.

Near-term expectations of bigger stimulus checks dimmed after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a quick vote on Wednesday to back President Donald Trump’s call to increase COVID-19 relief checks to US$2,000 from US$600.

Risk assets were able to build on the rally off the March low, adding to gains in November following a U.S. election that investors viewed as likely to result in political gridlock and optimism around vaccines approvals grew, but the momentum stalled on worries over fresh fiscal stimulus and a new, highly infectious COVID-19 variant spreading globally.

All eyes are on two U.S. Senate races in Georgia next week that will determine control of the chamber and influence Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to enact his agenda.

