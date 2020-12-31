Natalie Anderson Says Wes Bergmann’s Wife Factored Into Why He Partnered With Her

Veteran Wes Bergmann quickly teamed up with rookie Natalie Anderson during The Challenge 36: Double Agents. While she explained her reasoning for partnering with the two-time champ in her confessional, Wes didn’t. Following episode 2, Natalie revealed that his wife might have played a role in his decision in an interview.

Natalie Anderson at Tribal Council on the three-hour season finale episode of ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ | CBS

Natalie Anderson debuted on ‘The Challenge 36’

In 2012, Natalie Anderson first appeared on reality competition television alongside her “twinnie,” Nadiya, for CBS’ The Amazing Race 21. The sisters were eliminated in fourth place but became fan-favorites.

They returned for All-Stars but left as the first boots. Their popularity landed them a spot on Survivor: San Juan del Sur (2014), where Nadiya again was eliminated first.

However, Natalie went on to win the season. Six years later, she returned, for the first time without her twinnie, to compete in Survivor: Winners at War.

Although her tribemates voted the former champ out first, she rejoined the competition after returning from the Edge of Extinction and finished as the runner-up. Natalie then debuted the 36th season of MTV’s long-running competition series, The Challenge.

Natalie partnered with Wes Bergmann

All the competitors quickly faced off in the first daily mission in heats divided by genders. 14-time competitor Aneesa Ferreira finished the fastest overall and picked Fessy Shafaat, who didn’t have a say in the matter, as her partner.

While the players scrambled to pair up, Natalie asked Wes Bergmann how many finals he had competed. Wes’ answer of “like nine” satisfied her, and she laughed and hugged him, seemingly accepting the partnership.

Darrell Taylor noted he went for Natalie in his confessional, but “Mr. Wes” scooped her up. The Survivor champ explained she chose the two-time champion over Darrell, a four-time winner, because she felt he “brought things” to the competition that she can’t.

Additionally, Natalie thought she shared too many similarities with Darrell.

Natalie says Wes Bergmann’s wife might have played a role in why they partnered

During an interview with ET Canada, the Amazing Race fan-favorite explained she felt “honored” that former champs were “basically fighting” to team up with her but noted she went with Wes because of his many connections in the house.

The Survivor star also thought he would have more “pull and protection” than Darrell, who is more “lowkey.” Additionally, Natalie called Wes “a student of the game” and felt drawn to his infatuation with winning.

She believes he wanted to team up with her because he knew others perceived her as one of the biggest female threats.

Natalie also thinks he chose her because his wife is a “huge fan.” She claims she verified it after getting back from the show when she spoke to her on the phone.

According to the Survivor winner, his wife encouraged him to choose Natalie if he could or else “he would be in trouble” when he got back home.

Although their competitors selected them for elimination twice, the second sent Wes home; Natalie said she didn’t regret choosing him as her partner. The Challenge 36 airs Wednesdays at 9/8 Central on MTV.