Netflix Series Could Continue Another Way

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘ is back for a fourth round of creepy, campy witch fun on Netflix. The latest batch of eight episodes is sure to be bittersweet for many, however, as the streaming service opted not to renew the series earlier in the year.

Despite that obvious disappointment, there may be reasons for fans of Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch to hold out hope. According to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, his story will continue in another medium.

‘Sabrina’ on Netflix is based on a comic from 2014

Even the most devoted fans of Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ might not be aware that it’s based on a comic series. And not just the original Sabrina books published by Archie Comics in the 1960s: a series named ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ which began in 2014.

The series is also written by Aguirre-Sacasa and has published sporadically since it began. It is currently eight issues deep, with plans for a ninth seemingly put on hold once the Netflix series started production.

Upon the show’s cancellation in July, Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to thank fans and promise that the story will continue in the pages of the comic. The tweet confirmed that Part 5 of the series would’ve adapted “Witch War,” a story arc from the books that is still in progress as of the eighth issue.

Some outlets, like The Nerdist, postulated that the books would restart “Witch War” using the continuity of the show and the likenesses of its actors. This is based on the piece of art that Aguirre-Sacasa included in the tweet. Whatever the plans are, nothing’s been confirmed since that tweet and fans are no closer to issue #9 than they were years ago.

The “Witch War” story certainly sounds like one the fans would’ve loved to see. In it, the spirit of Sabrina’s late father, Edward Spellman, returns from beyond the grave to make trouble for his daughter. Along the way, just to make things extra awkward, he inhabits the body of Sabrina’s old flame, Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch).

Could Sabrina and company return on ‘Riverdale’?

The truth of the art Aguirre-Sacasa shared is that it was most likely concept art for Part 5, which might have included the much sought-after crossover with sister show, ‘Riverdale.’ Still, the tease for the continuing (at some point) comic series could indicate that the classic Archie characters might meet the residents of Greendale on the four-color page.

Shipka has also been talking up her desire to see a ‘Riverdale’ crossover while making the press rounds for ‘Sabrina.’

“Honestly, I just think Riverdale could use a witch,” Shipka told CBR. “They’re going through a ton of stuff and they need some celestial whatever kind of vibes! They need a bit of extra power, they need someone who knows reincarnation, necromancy. They need that in their world and, I don’t know, I just think it would be a fun world if the two collided at some point.”