NFL player Russell Okung isn’t getting paid in Bitcoin; this is what he’s doing instead By Cointelegraph

NFL player Russell Okung isn’t getting paid in Bitcoin; this is what he’s doing instead



National Football League player Russell Okung is a strong proponent of (BTC). And while he may be converting a portion of his salary into BTC, his employer, the Carolina Panthers, isn’t paying him in virtual currency — although a few excitable crypto-focused publications were foxed by the story.

A spokesperson from the Carolina Panthers confirmed to Cointelegraph that Okung, like the rest of his teammates, is paid in dollars only. What he chooses to do with the money is his business, the spokesperson said. In other words, the player doesn’t have any agreement with the team to receive compensation in the form of BTC.

