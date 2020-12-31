NYC subway now accepts Apple Pay across all stations

New York City’s subway began adding support for contactless payments in May 2019, but since then, only a few selected lines have received the technology. However, New York’s MTA announced today that everyone can now finally use Apple Pay and other contactless payment methods across all its stations.

The news was confirmed on MTA’s official Twitter account and also reported by Engadget.

For Apple Pay users, this also means that all New York City subway lines now work with the Express Transit feature, which allows you to simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch over a turnstile to access the subway instead of buying a regular ticket.

With Express Transit, users don’t even need to authenticate Apple Pay with Touch ID, Face ID, or double-click on Apple Watch, which makes the whole process quicker and easier.

New York’s MTA has finished rolling out contactless payments across all the subway stations and bus lines in all five boroughs. The OMNY (One Metro New York) system allows riders to tap-and-pay for fares with smartphones, smartwatches, and contactless credit and debit cards.

The new contactless terminals are all enabled in all New York stations from this Thursday, so you can start 2021 using the subway there with Apple Pay.

