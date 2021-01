Pascal Siakam was benched by the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night as a disciplinary measure.

Siakam fouled out with a minute to go in the Raptors’ 100-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. He exited the floor after fouling out rather than remain with his team on the sideline.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said at the time that he did not know what Siakam had done. But Nurse recognized Siakam was having a hard night after fouling out and shooting just 8/23.