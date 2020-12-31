Peter Weber Thanks Kelley Flanagan in a Breakup Announcement on Instagram

It’s almost been a year since Peter Weber chose to be with Kelley Flanagan after his dramatic finale on The Bachelor Season 24. But it looks like Pilot Pete is single again. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Weber announced his breakup from Flanagan — here’s what he said about the split.

What happened to Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan on ‘The Bachelor’?

Flanagan and Weber met before filming The Bachelor Season 24. In August 2019, Weber bumped into Flanagan at a hotel lobby in Malibu for separate events. The couple hit it off right away. Then Weber and Flanagan reconnected on The Bachelor, and they thought it was destiny. But even so, the relationship didn’t survive the dating reality series.

Throughout her time on The Bachelor, Flanagan became a fan-favorite. Viewers saw her spark with Weber. The contestant also called out Pilot Pete for “rewarding the drama” during his season. However, Weber and Flanagan broke up in the seventh episode after the lead admitted he was holding onto “why we came into each other’s lives.”

In The Bachelor Season 24 final rose ceremony Weber picked Hannah Ann Sluss over Madison Prewett. However, Weber ended the engagement. Then during the March 2020 finale, the lead indicated he would consider pursuing Prewett. But Weber and Prewett went their separate ways two days later.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan got together after ‘The Bachelor’

While things didn’t work out for Weber on The Bachelor, he eventually rekindled his romance with Flanagan. Then on May 2, Weber and Flanagan confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” Weber captioned the photo on social media.

In June, Weber and Flanagan appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! together. The couple revealed that they were happier than ever.

“It’s been crazy. But I am very, very happy with this one,” Weber said of Flanagan. “I remember going in, I wanted that love story more than anything. And I can honestly say, it worked out in the end. So, thank you, Bachelor Nation for standing by me and all my craziness. But it worked out.”

Weber also shared his plans to move in with Flanagan soon.

“We are just really excited for the future,” he said. “We talked, and we both have dreams. We’d love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience. So hopefully, fingers crossed, that’s in our future.”

Peter Weber announces his breakup with Kelley Flanagan on Instagram

While some Bachelor Nation fans hoped Weber and Flanagan would get their happily ever after, Pilot Pete confirmed the breakup in an Instagram post published on New Year’s Eve.

“Love is a funny thing,” Weber wrote on Dec. 31. “It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Meanwhile, Weber didn’t explain the reason for his breakup with Flanagan. However, he shared the relationship “simply didn’t work out.” He also thanked Flanagan for the memories they shared together.

“While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” Weber wrote. “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on.”

He continued, “These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

