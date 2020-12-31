Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Honor Their Mothers in “Letter for 2021”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying goodbye to the old year and hello to the new one.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended 2020 by posting “a letter for 2021” on the brand-new website of their foundation Archewell. Along with the letter, the couple shared childhood photos of themselves with their mothers. One picture, for instance, showed Harry sitting on the shoulders of the late Princess Diana while another snapshot showed Meghan smiling alongside Doria Ragland.

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother,” Harry and Meghan wrote, referencing their 19-month-old son Archie Harrison. “Together, we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike.”

The duo admitted “it can be easy to lose sight of this” perspective, especially “in the face of fear, struggle and pain.” However, they reiterated their commitment to bring good to the world.

“Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection,” they continued. “Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.”

They then encouraged their followers to do their part. “We invite you to join us,” they continued. “As we build a better world, One act of compassion at a time.”