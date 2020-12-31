Rapper MF Doom Passes Away at 49

Facebook

The rap pioneer, real name Daniel Dumile, has died at the age of 49 and fellow hip-hop stars like Questlove and Q-Tip take to social media to pay tribute.

British-born rap pioneer MF Doom has died, aged just 49.

The prolific hip-hop veteran, who always performed with his signature mask, actually passed away on 31 October (20), but his wife, Jasmine, only broke the news to fans via Instagram on Thursday (31Dec20).

She did not disclose his cause of death, but honoured him as “the greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for.”

“Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family,” she wrote. “Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off.”

Jasmine continued, “Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and (late son) Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet (sic).”

MF Doom, real name Daniel Dumile, and his wife lost Malachi in 2017, at the age of 14.

Born in London, he was raised in Long Island, New York and began his rap career using the name Zev Love X.

He formed KMD with his younger brother, DJ Subroc, but the group came to an abrupt end in 1993 when Subroc was killed in a car accident shortly before the release of their second album, 1993’s “Black B**tards“.

He went on to adopt the stage name MF Doom, after Marvel Comics supervillain Doctor Doom, in the mid-1990s, and enjoyed success on the underground scene until 2004, when he joined forces with producer Madlib and created the group Madvillain, breaking into the commercial scene with 2004’s critically-acclaimed “Madvillainy”.

He was also known for his work with Danger Doom, the duo he formed with producer DJ Danger Mouse, and he also contributed to the Gorillaz‘s 2005 project “Demon Days”.

Doom was additionally noted for his talents as a producer, creating tracks for Ghostface Killah‘s 2006 releases “Fishscale” and “More Fish”. They had also been teasing a collaborative album which was initially scheduled for a 2015 launch, but never materialised.

The Roots bandleader Questlove was among the first to pay tribute to Doom following the shocking news of his death on New Year’s Eve.

Sharing a photo of Doom, he wrote, “Your legend shines forever. RIp.”

A Tribe Called Quest star Q-Tip also mourned Doom’s passing, tweeting, “RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!! crushing news (sic)…”