Ras Al Khaimah Ushers in 2021 With One of the World’s Largest Fireworks Displays Inspiring Hope and Confidence

Show reiterates Ras Al Khaimah’s position as the GCC Capital of Tourism in 2021

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — The Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Celebrations dazzled the world with a 10-minute fireworks show that underlined the UAE’s message of hope, peace and achievements, as the world welcomed 2021 with optimism and renewed confidence.

Lighting up the sky over the Arabian Sea, the fireworks spectacle was organised by following all safety protocols. While guests, including UAE residents and tourists, at hotels in Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village watched the show on-ground, the event was also broadcast live on television channels globally and via social media channels, reaching millions of viewers around the world. People can catch up on the exciting show on raknye.com.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, member of the event Organising Committee, said: “The Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Celebration is indeed a tribute to the resilience and strength of humanity. We are sending a message of positivity to the world from here in Ras Al Khaimah, urging people to move forward with confidence after what was an unprecedented year. As we move into 2021 with Ras Al Khaimah chosen as the GCC Capital of Tourism, we aim to inspire people to visit the emirate and explore its wonders in full confidence.”