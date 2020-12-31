Relax, Tether won’t be targeted by SEC, says Bitfinex CTO By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Relax, Tether won't be targeted by SEC, says Bitfinex CTO

Paolo Ardoino, the outspoken chief technology officer of Bitfinex, took to Twitter this week to dispel concerns that Tether could be the next target of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

In response to a tweet from CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, Ardoino said Tether adheres to strict Know Yor Customer/Anti-Money Laundering regulations set forth by the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN. In other words, people who say Tether is less regulated are just spreading “FUD”— or fear, uncertainty and doubt.