Report: 10 ex-members of Apple's supplier responsibility team say it avoids or delays removing suppliers guilty of labor violations when doing so hurts business (Ben Lovejoy/)

Report: 10 ex-members of Apple’s supplier responsibility team say it avoids or delays removing suppliers guilty of labor violations when doing so hurts business — A new report today claims that Apple is reluctant to ban suppliers found guilty of labor violations, and can take years to do so, even in the most serious of cases.
