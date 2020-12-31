Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19

The Miami Dolphins can guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and it will be up to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to get them there.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be unavailable for Sunday’s game after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Jake Rudock has been added to the 53-man roster to serve as Tagovailoa’s backup.

Tagovailoa struggled in last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Fitzpatrick once again proved he is the best reliever in the NFL. The 38-year-old took over for Tagovailoa late and completed 9-of-13 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Fitzpatrick helped the Dolphins pull off a miraculous win with an insane throw while he was getting his head ripped off.