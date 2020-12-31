‘Sex and the City’ Fans Once Campaigned to Get This Character to Return to the Show

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) fell for multiple men throughout Sex and the City. But some fans fell just as hard for one of them even though he was supposed to have a short appearance on the show. Fans successfully campaigned for him to come back in a creative way.

Aidan Shaw joined ‘Sex and the City’ in season 3

Aidan makes his big entrance in the episode, “No Ifs, Ands or Butts.” Carrie starts dating the furniture designer, but there is a problem. He doesn’t want to date a smoker so she tries to quit.

They continue to date and try to work through their differences. But it doesn’t take long for Mr. Big (Chris Noth) to pop back up in her life. There is then some time where Carrie is caught in a love triangle.

Fans got pretty invested and took sides between the two men. But apparently Aidan wasn’t meant to stick around that long in the first place. That changed when fans got involved.

Fans campaigned for Aidan to return

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and John Corbett (Aidan) in "Sex and the City"

Corbett talked about the introduction of his character with Daily News. “What happened was the fans kind of got together and bonded together over the internet,” he said.

“They mailed [the producers] these little, I guess little 6-inch kind of unfinished wooden chairs,” he claimed. “And they said, ‘Don’t leave Aidan unfinished,’ right?’ … Because, you know, [he] was a furniture maker, and it’s an unfinished chair, ha ha. I thought it was kind of cute.”

It worked and Corbett was brought back for season 4. Sadly, things only went downhill from there. Aidan proposed to Carrie and they got engaged. But Carrie wasn’t able to commit so it didn’t work out.

Corbett said fans campaigned to have him back again. So we see Aidan and Carrie bump into each other and she found out he’s married and has a baby. Basically the message is Carrie and Mr. Big are meant for each other.

The franchise might lose an important character

Kristin Davis as "Charlotte," Sarah Jessica Parker as "Carrie Bradshaw," Cynthia Nixon as "Miranda," and Kim Cattrall as "Samantha" on location for "Sex and the City: The Movie"

Some fans have been asking for the television show to come back. It sounds like it might happen, but not in the way fans would have expected.

reported HBO Max is working on a deal to get the show back as a limited series. But not everyone is coming back. Parker, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, and Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes would be part of the project.

That means Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, won’t be coming back. Cattrall has previously made it known she’s no longer interested in playing the character.

No one has confirmed the rumor yet. But if the limited series does happen fans will wonder how many more cast members won’t return for more episodes.