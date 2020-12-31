‘Sex and the City’ Movie Director Explains That Shocking New Year’s Eve Kiss

The Sex and the City movie has a New Year’s Eve montage where we get to see how everyone is spending the holiday. There is an unexpected kiss between characters who didn’t like each other in the HBO show which led to a relationship. The movie’s writer and director revealed the reason for the big moment.

‘Sex and the City’ showed Stanford and Anthony kissing

Stanford (Willie Garson) and Anthony (Mario Cantone) didn’t get along throughout the TV show. But that changed with the first movie.

We see multiple characters struggle on New Year’s Eve. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) stays home to watch Meet Me in St. Louis alone. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), who just separated from Steve (David Eigenberg), is also home alone eating Chinese food. She calls Carrie upset about it so Carrie runs to her to celebrate the new year.

But we also get a montage of all the other characters. We come across Stanford and Anthony who happen to be at the same party. When it’s time to celebrate they unenthusiastically kiss each other. They later get married in the second movie.

Michael Patrick King said the characters healed

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis And Kim Cattrall Arrive At The Uk Film Premiere Of ‘Sex And The City 2’ | Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

Some fans were confused by the moment. But the movie’s writer and director explained it to Entertainment Weekly.

He claimed “they went through a healing, or a connecting, when Carrie’s disastrous wedding didn’t happen; they were sort of in that same emotional bubble there.”

King answered if he had plans on getting the characters married when he wrote that moment. “Oh God no!” he answered. “It was just the target of, okay, how many types of New Year experiences can we [fit] in this montage? And that was the awkward, bad party, kiss-the-person-standing-next-to-you moment that everybody’s sort of experienced, I think.”

They got married in ‘Sex and the City 2’

The movie sequel wasn’t well-received. It kicked off with Anthony and Stanford’s wedding.

Carrie is in it by being Stanford’s best man. Liza Minnelli plays herself by being the officiant. Anthony acknowledges in his vows that they didn’t find love at first sight. But he knows Stanford accepts him for who he is and that’s why they’re getting married.

Some criticized this part of the movie for multiple reasons. Anthony and Stanford weren’t allowed to be anything more than good friends to Carrie and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) throughout the series. Then they were hurriedly pushed into a relationship. The sequel even starts with Charlotte saying, “Her best gay friend is marrying my best gay friend!”

That’s hardly the only criticism of the movie. But it looks like we might see where Anthony and Stanford’s relationship went from there. There is a rumor a revival of the show is close to reaching a deal with HBO Max, according to . Parker, Nixon, and Davis would be returning without Kim Cattrall’s Samantha.