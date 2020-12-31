Sharp rebound in food prices amid pandemic ‘recipe for social unrest’

Article content continued

Wheat purchases by North African countries have kept pace, and food companies are also making sure they do not end up with shortages. Wheat itself was plentiful, but inventories were piling up in importing countries, said Mr Mera. “It’s a transition from ‘just in time’ to ‘just in case’,” he added.

Supply worries are also fuelling the grain bulls. Dry weather has affected crops around the world, especially in South America, where the La Niña weather pattern is causing hot and dry conditions in southern Brazil and Argentina. Farmers there are struggling with the lack of rain, with many having to dig up fields of shrivelled-up crops.

Corn has rushed to a six-year high, and although wheat is off this year’s peak, it is still trading at more than US$6 a bushel, levels last seen in 2014, due to dryness in Russia, the world’s leading exporter of wheat, and worries about grains export restrictions by Moscow.

Rice prices, which jumped after south-east Asian producers threatened to limit overseas sales at the start of the pandemic, have remained elevated over logistics bottlenecks and buying by China. Port congestion and a lack of containers had caused shipping durations to double in some cases, leading to jitters in the market, said Frank Gouverne, chief operating officer at Rice Exchange, a digital platform for rice trading.

“Freight prices have doubled. People are also waiting three to four months for their orders, adding further pressure on the market,” he said.