Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month By

BEIJING () – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Friday it has started selling China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicles and will deliver them to customers this month, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker expands sales in the world’s biggest car market.
The starting price of Model Y in China is now 339,900 yuan ($52,091.95), according to its China website. Tesla is expanding car manufacturing capacity in Shanghai, where it is also building Model 3 sedans.
($1 = 6.5250 renminbi)
