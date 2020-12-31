The Mandalorian cameos ranked from worst to best

Even when everything seems dark, stories are capable of lighting the way. Regardless of your streaming service of choice, binge-able content brings us sweet relief from bad news. One show, with its endless positivity, became the hit of 2020 — you know, other than The Mandalorian. We’re talking about Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis stars in that series as a perpetually positive Premiere League coach, who knows very little about soccer.

While Ted Lasso may have delighted fans, Sudeikis played another delightful 2020 role — but it’s so quick, you might have missed it. Seriously, the actor himself forgot all about it. In “Chapter 8: Redemption,” Jason Sudeikis teamed up with another hilarious human, Adam Pally, to play Bike Scout Stormtroopers. They never take off their helmets, so unless you have an incredibly keen ear, you may not know it’s them.

The duo’s performance is flawless, but Sudeikis punches Baby Yoda. First of all, how dare you. Still, their witty banter is worthy of an entire show. Maybe it’ll still happen, only with less Baby Yoda punching, please.