These Xiaomi phone users are reporting bugs after latest update – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its Android One smartphone Mi A3 in 2019. After a lot of delay the smartphone received Android 10 update last year. Now, the company has started rolling out Android 11 update for the handset in India.

The Mi A3 users are now reporting for various issues after they updated their smartphone to Android 11. The users took to Twitter to talk about the issue.

Here are the few complaints

@XiaomiIndia Today, you guys released Android 11 for Xiaomi Mi A3. It bricked my device and now it’s not booting up again! — . (@issaghxstly) 1609406604000

Welp android 11 is here for my phone but turns out the latest Android 11 release for the Xiaomi Mi A3 is frickin BR… https://t.co/4DJpWcY55J — TVkachu #Ely200K (@TVkachuYT) 1609423757000

@XiaomiIndia I have installed the latest android 11 update on my ‘MI A3’. Now my phone is not booting up. Please he… https://t.co/oERppgyKWe — Saurab Thakur (@saurabthakur4) 1609411159000

The company has not yet acknowledged the issue nor it has asked the users to not download the update.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched last year and the smartphone got a price cut in January this year. After the price drop, the base variant that offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is now available at Rs 11,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option is selling at Rs 14,999.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 offers a 6.08-inch HD+ screen of 1560x720p resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Being part of Google’s Android One initiative, Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on stock Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.