This Boys comic fight could spell trouble for Butcher

Payback plays second fiddle to no other Supe team except the Seven, and its members certainly earn that reputation. There’s Stormfront, who wields the power of lightning (and is gender-swapped on the show), Tek Knight, equipped with a power suit, the size-shifting Swatto, the telepathic Mind-Droid, Crimson Countess and her heat generation abilities, the flying and arrow-shooting Eagle the Archer, and Soldier Boy with his patriotically embossed shield (set to appear in The Boys season three, portrayed by Jensen Ackles).

Payback is a serious threat in the comics, and Vought sends them to take the Boys out of commission. Stormfront ambushes Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) in a club and, though she manages to rip one of his eyes out, he really does a number on her. Payback then attacks the Boys as they’re waiting for her to recover. They acquit themselves well enough, but Butcher insists that the rest of them leave after Crimson Countess hurts Terror, his loyal dog. Terror doesn’t play as big a role on the show, but mess with him in the comics, and you’ve officially earned Butcher’s ire. As Frenchie (Tomer Kapon) says, “I almost feel sorrow for [Payback]. They are stuck in there with [Butcher].”

Butcher starts off by snapping Crimson Countess’ neck with his own belt. Next, he blinds Stormfront’s one good eye with glass shards, causing the Supe to fly off. “You lot still fancy your chances, then?” he says to the rest of them, now practically shaking in their boots. Swatto is the first to go, after that grim message, killed with a pickaxe through the mouth. Last but not least, Mind-Droid and Soldier Boy — now noseless, courtesy of Butcher and Terror — both meet the sharp end of a shovel. Eagle the Archer isn’t present, and Tek Knight’s fate is entirely separate from this incident, though his death is no more glorious.

Butcher catches up to the Boys just as Stormfront does, and the Supe proves to be no pushover like the others. Together, however, and with the help of Love Sausage, the Boys stomp Stormfront into the ground — literally.