Tom Kane Suffers Stroke: ‘Clone Wars’ Voice Actor Unable to Speak

Voice actor Tom Kane, known for his work on shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Archer, suffered a stroke in October that has left him largely unable to speak, his family revealed on Wednesday.

In a post on Kane’s Facebook page, his daughter Sam revealed details of the incident, a left side stroke “that gave him right-sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain.” As a result of the stroke, “right now he cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell. He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now,” she wrote.

Though Kane is now receiving speech, occupational and physical therapy in Kansas City in an effort to regain those abilities, his daughter also added that “for now, we have been warned by his neurologist that he may not do voiceovers again.”

“My dad still remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech,” she concluded, along with a few recent photos of Kane. “He is fully on board with me sharing this and he will see anything you guys post. Lots of love from our family to yours.”

Kane’s resume includes dozens of TV credits: Outside of The Clone Wars (where he served as the narrator and voice of Yoda, among other characters) and Archer, he has lent his voice to shows such as The Powerpuff Girls, Robot Chicken, Kim Possible and Ben 10. He’s also done extensive voice work in video games, including several Star Wars games, Call of Duty and Fortnite, among others.