UK celebrities wave goodbye to 2020 and welcome in the New Year

David and Victoria Beckham have lead the stars bidding farewell to a ‘challenging’ 2020, declaring ‘thank God it’s over’ as they celebrated New Year’s Eve on Thursday.

The duo both shared sweet clips to Instagram showing highlights from the past 12 months which included their brood clapping for the NHS, their son Brooklyn’s engagement and beekeeping with Harper during lockdown.

Also joining them in celebrating the start of 2021 was Helen Flanagan, Kirsty Gallacher, Strictly’s Neil Jones and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Victoria penned: ‘Happy New Year!! And thank god it’s over! It’s been a very different year (and a very different Christmas) for so many of us but I’m still so grateful for all the memories we were able to make over the past year. Here’s to 2021! Kisses xx vb’

While her husband David also shared a sweet roundup clip of highlights from 2020.

He wrote: ‘Sending all my love wherever you are in the world. It’s been a challenging year that has taught us so much, especially what’s most important. Here’s to a brighter 2021. Happy New Year.’

Other moments from David and Victoria’s highlights included the former footballer meeting Captain Tom Moore, the fashion designer’s latest collection launch and lots of quality family spent together.

Highlights: The couple both shared some of their best bits from the past 12 months, including beekeeping with daughter Harper (left) during lockdown and spending with their brood (right)

‘Thank God it’s over!’ Victoria said she was ‘so grateful’ for the memories that were made in 2020 as she shared her video, which included her son Brooklyn’s engagement to Nicola Peltz

On Monday, Victoria also shared an insight into her potential New Year’s Eve outfit as she modelled a grey dress on Instagram.

The fashion designer, 46, joked ‘F*** it , I still want to look nice!’ as she teased that much like everyone else, she’ll be having a low-key celebration this year.’

Victoria posed up a storm in the snaps as she showed off her dark grey, high-necked gown which featured a silver line pattern throughout and a frilly hem.

It comes after couple and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, 18, Cruz, and Harper, nine, were among the stars giving their followers an insight into their cosy family Christmas on Friday.

Current Tier 4 restrictions mean many areas of the country were only allowed to spend Christmas Day with their household, but the Beckhams appeared delighted to be spending the festive period together in their bubble.

Family: David and Victoria spent Christmas with their children, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, with current Tier 4 restrictions mean many areas of the country were only allowed to spend Christmas Day with their household

The family were all sporting matching navy pyjamas with white piping, while a couple of members of the brood also chose to rock a pair of Ugg slippers and a hat.

David stood in the middle of the snap with his daughter Harper, wearing a red and white Santa hat, while two of his sons sported wooly North Face beanie hats.

Also celebrating the start of the New Year on Thursday, Helen Flanagan took to Instagram as she posted a snap of daughter Matilda.

She wrote: ‘Happy New Year’s Eve. I think we are all ready for a fresh year. Thinking of all of those that have lost loved ones in 2020, the small business owners, anyone who works in hospitality, people that have struggled with their mental health in lockdown and the new mums of 2020 and the already mums that homeschooled.

Looking forward: Helen Flanagan praised our ‘amazing NHS and our incredible doctors and nurses and our teachers and keyworkers’ in her touching New Year’s Eve snap

Ringing it it: Tess Daly revealed she had spent the final day of 2020 reflecting on the year during a riverside walk

‘Thinking of our amazing NHS and our incredible doctors and nurses and our teachers and keyworkers. Thinking of those that have lost their businesses they have put everything into and those that had to put their dreams on hold. Here’s to a better 2021 and to anyone finding this new lockdown tough we are all in this together. Sending everyone so much love.’

And Tess Daly shared a radiant snap during a riverside walk and wrote: ‘Long riverside NYE walk today. Reflecting on this year. Looking forwards; like all of us to better times in 2021.

‘My heart is full of gratitude for those brave & selfless frontline workers who have risked themselves for their country. You are true heroes ❤️ Sending love and wishes for a Happy New Year to all you beautiful souls ❤️ can’t wait til hugs are normal once again.’

Kirsty Gallagher, 44, put on a leggy display in a thigh-split gown as she shared a glamorous throwback snap on New Year’s Eve.

Chic: Kirsty Gallagher put on a leggy display in a thigh-split gown as she shared a glamorous throwback snap on New Year’s Eve

Making her feelings known: Candice Brown told 2020 to ‘F off’ on New Year’s Eve on Thursday as she sported a sizzling black two-piece in a social media clip

Glowing into the New Year! Chloe Ferry looked radiant in a jewelled dress as she celebrated with her pal Bethan Kershaw

Cool specs! Sophie Ellis-Bextor stayed positive about the upcoming year as she told fans, ‘hopefully I can sing for you in real life at some point in 2021’

The presenter showcased her toned legs as she posed up a storm in a chic gown and prepared to usher in 2021.

She captioned the snap: ‘2020, the year none of us will forget. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the emotion of the last 12 months but tonight we celebrate the light, bravery and courage that came of it…

‘Wishing you all a happy & healthy new year, here’s to a great 2021.’

While 2016 Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown had slightly stronger feelings towards the end of the year as she told 2020 to ‘F off’ as she sported a sizzling black two-piece in a social media clip.

Candice has had a challenging year due to her split from husband Liam Macaulay and the coronavirus pandemic.

In the black and white video posted on New Year’s Eve, she emerged from the ocean and swept her water drenched tresses away from her face. ‘2020 F off,’ the Bake Off star wrote in an accompanying caption.

Double celebrations! Another star sure to be celebrating on Thursday was Stacey Solomon, who became engaged to her long-term beau Joe Swash on Christmas Eve

Celebrating in style! Neil Jones marked the occasion at home with his adorable dog and a bottle of Champagne

Big night ahead! Holly Ramsay went all out in her chic knitted two-piece as she celebrated New Year’s and her birthday

Another star sure to be celebrating on Thursday was Stacey Solomon, who became engaged to her long-term beau Joe Swash on Christmas Eve.

She gushed: ‘My fiancé. It just doesn’t get old. My first picture with my future husband (sounds so weird) Just wanted to come on here and say, thank you so much for all of your lovely messages and kindness it means the world. Sharing this with you was like telling my family.

‘Thank you for everything in 2020 couldn’t have done it without you… I can not wait for a fresh new year to begin. Hoping that 2021 brings hope, happiness and health with it. Love you all to the moon and back..’

Love Island’s Georgia Steel was also seen celebrating New Year’s Eve in style as she shared a hoard of glamorous snaps to Instagram.

Stunning: Georgia Steel is celebrating New Year’s Eve with her pals in Dubai as she shared a hoard of glamorous snaps to Instagram on Thursday

Year ahead: The reality TV star also shared a flood of sensational selfies on her Instagram stories as she reflected on the ‘mad’ year of 2020 while heading out for the night in a car

Loved-up: Mark Wright dedicated his New Year’s Eve post to his ‘beautiful wife’ Michelle Keegan

The star, 22, flaunted her enviable physique in a plunging red velvet mini dress as she struck a flirty pose in front of Dubai’s stunning cityscape.

She showed off her toned pegs in the figure-hugging frock as she prepared to head out for a night of fun-filled New Year celebrations with her pals.

Georgia let her dress do all the talking, keeping her accessories minimal and styling her long brunette tresses in a straight fashion across her shoulders.

Alongside her New Year’s Eve post, she penned: ‘I hope you all have a special and blessed new year. I got a feeling 2021 is going to be the best yet and I’m excited’ (sic)

She revealed that she has had some ‘huge life changes’ this year and urged her fans to remember that ‘everything happens for a reason’ as she positively looked ahead to the New Year.

Certainly one to remember! Jay Rutland also shared his thoughts on 2020 as he gushed that he couldn’t possibly complain as his daughter Serena was born during the year

‘No such thing as too much sparkle!’: Although the UK is under Tier 3 and 4 restrictions, Pixie Lott still managed to embrace a bit of NYE glamour in a shimmering pink mini dress

Why hello! Jessica Alves looked sensational as she wished her fans well for the upcoming year, penning: ‘Let’s all pray tonight at 00:00 for a better 2021’

Keeping it honest: Little Mix star Jade Thirwall kept things VERY real as she joked her ‘room was as messy as 2020’

A quiet night! Jamie Jewitt and Camila Thurlow said they’re welcoming in 2021 with some cuddles after welcoming their baby girl Nell this year

One short caption read: ‘Ready to see 2020 out the right way’

Before she added: ‘2020 has definitely been a mad year. I had some huge life changes this year, I’m sure many other people have too. Let’s not forget everything happens for a reason and everything we experience in life is to shape us and make us grow. Hard times are just so we appreciate the good.’

Mark Wright also took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback snap with wife Michelle as he reflected on a difficult 2020.

He wrote: ‘As the sun has set for the last in 2020 I thought I’d share one of the first sunsets of the year back in January, before everything went to sh/t! It has been a tough one for sure and I can’t even imagine how tough it has been for some. If you’re reading this, just remember, you have made it this far, keep going you have got this. We will get there…. together.

Looking good! Ellie Brown also made sure to look her best as she turned her peachy posterior on 2020 in a busty blue dress

Besties: Ellie also cheekily added that she hopes to not be ‘sick’ on her pal Stephanie this year

Sizzling: Sophia Peschisolido looked fantastic as she wished her followers a Happy New Year

Quiet night in! Vicky Pattison opted for a very casual NYE look as she enjoyed some wine and sweets in her loungewear

‘I also have to say a huge thank you to every single one of you that got involved in my lives during lockdown. I had so many amazing messages over the year about how much they helped so many people but in all honesty you guys helped me! And of course a special thank you to my beautiful wife, I thank my lucky stars every day that I get to do life with you but even more so after this year.

‘So on 2020’s final eve, I want to wish you all a happy new year, cause let’s be honest we’ve earned it!’

And Tamara Ecclestone’s husband Jay Rutland posted a sweet snap with their baby girl Serena and wrote: ‘How can I complain about 2020 when it brought me you.

‘Happy New Year all and I wish everyone the very best for 2021.

Sun-soaked New Year’s! Lewis Burton shared a snap with his new love Lottie Tomlinson to end the year

Making the best of it! Olly Murs seemed to be having fun despite the coronavirus restrictions as he played games at home