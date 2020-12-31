Umesh Yadav injury news Indian fast bowler ruled out of Test series v Australia

India has suffered yet another injury blow with fast bowler Umesh Yadav reportedly ruled out of the Test series against Australia with a calf injury.

Yadav limped off the MCG during India’s second Test win and Cricinfo reports that he will miss the third and fourth Tests of the series.

India is already without fellow senior quicks Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, as well as captain Virat Kohli.

The tourists, do, however have star batsman Rohit Sharma available for selection in the Sydney Test – starting January 7 – after he missed the first two Tests.

India is yet to name replacements for Yadav and Shami but the Hindustan Times is reporting that white ball star T Natarajan will be added to the squad.

However, the newspaper reported that Natarajan is unlikely to make his Test debut in Sydney.

Shardul Thakur is considered the more likely replacement for Yadav.

“While people are excited about the brilliant progress shown by T Natarajan, we mustn’t forget he has played only one first class match for Tamil Nadu,” an unnamed Indian source told the newspaper.

“And Shardul has been a seasoned domestic red ball pacer for Mumbai.

Umesh Yadav of India leaves the field injured at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“Shardul was really unfortunate that his Test debut against West Indies ended abruptly due to injury even before he could bowl an over.

“He has been shaping up well and might replace Umesh in the playing XI.”

Kartik Tyagi and Navdeep Saini are other pace options for the tourists.

The series is locked at 1-1.

