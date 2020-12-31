Walmart Discounts this HP Chromebook Over $80 for New Year’s

Believe it or not, New Year’s is a great time to take advantage of deals on tech, on everything from gaming to kitchen appliances to the best laptops — just check out these affordable Chromebook deals. Or, head over to Walmart, where you can score $83 off a 14-inch HP Chromebook laptop. It’s only $247, which is a huge discount from its regular price of $330. Jump on this deal to score a versatile and affordable Chromebook.

If what you’re looking for is something a little more bare-bones, without a ton of bells and whistles or unnecessary add-ons, The HP Chromebook 14 could be the laptop for you. It’s a great traveler, light and fast, and doesn’t require huge amounts of processing power or memory. Thanks to the cloud-based Chrome OS, the HP Chromebook 14 that powers these features, the Chromebook is an ideal affordable work companion.

One thing that’s non-negotiable in a portable computer is durability. That’s why we love the HP Chromebook 14’s build quality. The Chromebook is plastic, which we don’t always adore for design reasons, but is great for durability. It’s a little thicker than other, more expensive laptops, but this ends up helping its resilience cause instead of hurting it. And while the plastic and thickness might not make it as sightly as a new MacBook, it still looks good.

There’s some more bang for your buck in the processor, which is an Intel Celeron N4000. This is a dual-core chip that measures up with the best of them, And it’s backed up by 4GB system memory for multitasking and a 32GB hard drive. While it’s not powered by a rocket engine, this machine has more than enough power to take on everyday tasks (and it stays quiet and cool for the most part, as well).

There’s a fantastic touchpad with precision scrolling and swiping, a micro-edge, high definition display, and Audio furnished by Bang & Olufsen, which is ideal both for entertainment as well as more practical elements like work calls. Perfect for every day.

If you are looking for a laptop that won’t put a dent in your wallet but can handle everyday tasks like a champ, browse our Chromebook deals. Or head over to Walmart where you can score $83 off an HP Chromebook 14. It’s down to $247 from its regular price of $330. Chromebooks don’t come much cheaper than this, so here’s your chance to start 2021 with a bang, and a new computer.

