Western Cape Covid-19 death toll for 2020 stands at just under 7 000

As of Thursday, December 31, the Western Cape had 206 682 cumulative Covid-19 cases.

The province will close off the year on 6 829 cases.

Western Cape Premier Allen Winde thanked the people of the Western Cape for their efforts this year.

The Western Cape will close off 2020 with a total of nearly 7 000 Covid-19 deaths.

According to the province’s latest statistics as of 13:00 on Thursday, the Western Cape had recorded 6 829 deaths with 162 of those new cases. The province has 206 682 cumulative cases and 39 406 active cases.

In his closing remarks for the year, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde thanked the province for their “shining light of kindness and humanity” in the face of Covid-19.

“This New Year’s Eve is indeed a sombre occasion. When we welcome in the New Year, let us remember those we have lost, and let us embrace the spirit of kindness and sharing that we saw this year, in 2021,” said Winde.

He also thanked all the healthcare workers, emergency services, and all those who have donated to the fight against Covid-19.

“I first want to thank our healthcare workers. These courageous men and women have gone to work this year facing tremendous personal risk, but they continue to show up for the people of this province. I know you are stressed, tired and that you have given up with your own families and loved ones to help save lives on the front lines,” he said.

“Thank you also to those who cared enough to do everything possible to slow the spread and prevent further infections and protect the vulnerable. Wearing your mask and acting responsibly is the ultimate act of kindness,” he added.