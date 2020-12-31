What’s the song at the end of King of Kings?

Plenty of people turned to the Vikings Reddit page to ask what the beautifully haunting song was that played over the scenes of Bjorn’s final resting place. Fortunately, Redditor koweratus came through with the answer, letting everyone know the song was “Snake Pit Poetry” by Einar Selvik, drummer for the Norwegian black metal band Gorgoroth and frontman for the Nordic folk band Wardruna. Many of Wardruna’s songs have appeared on Vikings over the years, and Selvik has worked extensively with the show’s composer, Trevor Morris, in creating original music for the series.

“Snake Pit Poetry” was first released in 2017, and while it wasn’t written with Bjorn’s death in mind, it’s an appropriate accompaniment to his final living moments on the series. His father, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), met his end in a literal snake pit in season 4, ultimately leading to Bjorn going to war with his younger brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen).

While the song as it’s presented on Vikings is in Old Norse, the English translation offers a perfect description of Ragnar’s heroic death with lines like, “Soon now will my body / die among the beasts.” While it’s heartbreaking to see Bjorn meet his end, at least fans can take solace in knowing he’s finally been reunited with his father in Valhalla after proving once and for all he is the true heir to what his people built.

