Why Katie from Sabrina looks familiar

Desjardins made an appearance in 2016 on season 1 of Syfy’s hit series, Van Helsing. The series focuses on a character named Vanessa Van Helsing, played by actress Kelly Overton, a descendant of the famous vampire hunter. Set in a post-apocalyptic world after a disastrous volcano eruption covers the Earth, allowing vampires to thrive, Vanessa is humanity’s last hope, as her blood has the ability to turn vampires back to humans.

In four episodes of season 1, Desjardins plays a character named Catherine, a survivor from Idaho who is rescued by Vanessa. When Catherine and her group go to where Vanessa and others are staying in an old hospital, distrust quickly grows between the two groups, resulting in tension and threats. Catherine is a strong and capable young woman who simply wants to ensure her own survivor and that of those around her who she cares about, in particular, a little girl named Callie (Macie Juiles).

Sadly, Catherine doesn’t last long, dying after being attacked by a group of vampires.