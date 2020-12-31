Why Pilot Pete Ended Things With Kelley After “Stressful” Move

Alas, a recent bout of turbulence proved too much for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan‘s romance.

The pilot announced on his Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 31 that the pair had called it quits after nine months together. He explained that their relationship was “filled with countless beautiful memories” but that it “simply didn’t work out in the end.”

The news was particularly startling to fans, given that the season 24 Bachelor had just shared on Dec. 22 that the couple decided to move to New York City together. As it turned out, the transition to the Big Apple exacerbated their issues.

“Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart,” a source tells E! News exclusively. “They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them.”

According to the insider, the third-place finisher from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette is back on the West Coast to ring in 2021.