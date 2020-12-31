Why Wes Bergmann Considered the Season ‘Very Frustrating’

The Challenge veteran Wes Bergmann returned for season 36, seeking his first win in seven years. However, he came up short when his friend Devin Walker sent him home during the third episode. Following his elimination, Wes called the season “very frustrating” and admitted he might take a break.

Wes Bergmann attends the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards | David Crotty

Wes Bergmann returned for his 14th season of ‘The Challenge’

After getting his start on The Real World: Austin (2005), Kansas native Wes Bergmann made his debut on the 12th season of competition spinoff, The Challenge: Fresh Meat (2006). He finished in third place but immediately came back for The Duel and won.

Wes has since returned 12 times, registering two more final appearances and another victory. For the past couple of seasons, the two-time champ has failed to place, so he came back for Double Agents hoping to change his luck.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge 36’: Natalie Anderson Says Wes Bergmann’s Wife Factored Into Why He Partnered With Her

He partnered with arguably the biggest female rookie threat, Survivor champ Natalie Anderson. However, they were still immediately targeted when power duo Aneesa Ferreira and Fessy Shafaat handpicked them for the first elimination.

Although Natalie survived the ladies’ day, they were sent back two weeks later, but Wes didn’t make it out.

Wes called the season’ very frustrating’

As the episodes aired, Wes tweeted his feelings regarding the castmates he considered friends turning on them, such as Aneesa and Leroy Garrett, who put him into the elimination that sent him home.

He claimed he always played a loyal game and didn’t deserve to get blindsided. After his elimination aired, Wes noted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he believes the others wanted him out of the house because they thought he had deals with everyone.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Wes Bergmann Says Kam Williams ‘Can Have’ His Master Manipulator Brand

However, the two-time winner claimed that he had the same amount of agreements as the others and believe they are using it as an excuse for why they didn’t want to work with him.

Although Wes acknowledged it as a “game move,” he noted he disagreed with the decision. Therefore, he called the season “very frustrating” and claimed he had to take it “on the chin” or else “it’ll be too difficult to digest.”

Wes admits he might not return to ‘The Challenge’

When asked if he would return for his 15th season of the MTV competitive series, Wes admitted he didn’t want to before claiming he might be going through “a little bit of the stages of grieving.”

He then acknowledged his infatuation with the game would probably bring him back but is currently annoyed with the way things played out. The two-time champ also noted that he’s acting like a “cry baby” and might get over it soon.

Going live on Insta in 10 min We’re gonna have an ole fashioned debate I’m the most loyal cast member in the history of the challenge. If you disagree, request to join & tell me where I’m wrong I know most of you agree, so don’t request. Tonight is for the haters — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) December 30, 2020

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Wes Bergmann Says He’s Taking a Break After Season 36; Here’s Why

During an Instagram Live with Fessy, the Kansas native admitted he’s upset that he watched people he considered friends vote him into an elimination for “zero reason.”

Therefore, he claimed he would take a break from the franchise and miss at least one season, even though it would “hurt his heart,” because he thinks things will “calm down” with time. The Challenge 36 airs Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on MTV.