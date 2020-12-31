XRP Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

XRP Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $0.24004 by 23:17 (04:17 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, up 10.51% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24, 2020.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $10.36396B, or 1.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.21643 to $0.24004 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 32.58%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.09885B or 3.03% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1743 to $0.3256 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 92.70% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $29,384.7 on the .com Index, up 1.25% on the day.

was trading at $746.16 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.48%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $545.15532B or 70.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $85.01390B or 10.97% of the total cryptocurrency market value.