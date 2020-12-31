XRP the ‘third largest collapse of all time’ says The TIE’s Josh Frank By Cointelegraph

XRP the ‘third largest collapse of all time’ says The TIE’s Josh Frank
The token’s market capitalization has fallen almost $130 billion since its all-time high in 2018, making the cryptocurrency project’s decline comparable to the collapse of major financial institutions.
According to Josh Frank of crypto-focused research company The TIE, the project is experiencing a collapse similar to some of the biggest corporate scandals and catastrophes in recent history.
