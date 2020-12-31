You can begin 2021 outdoors with First Week Hikes in Massachusetts

A New Year’s Day outdoor tradition in Massachusetts has been reimagined due to the coronavirus pandemic: the state’s First Day Hikes program has been transformed into a weeklong event.

The Massachusetts First Day Hikes program is an free guided hiking event that began in Massachusetts in 1992 and was rolled out nationwide in 2012. This year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which operates 150 state parks and thousands of miles of trails, will offer a First Week Hikes program, extending the hiking period to seven days “to prevent over-crowding due to COVID-19,” according to the DCR website.

The following are the state’s suggested hikes for those looking to hit the trails from Jan. 1-8. The hikes will not be guided this year to discourage people from gathering, DCR noted. Officials provided “introductory” hikes — shorter and great for all levels — and “signature” hikes — longer and more difficult but that “highlight some of the best features of the forest” for each park listed below.

Ashland State Park in Ashland

Beartown State Forest in Monterey

Beaver Brook Reservation in Belmont/Waltham

Blackstone River & Canal Heritage State Park in Millville

Blue Hills Reservation and hikes from Houghton’s Pond in Milton

Borderland State Park in North Easton

Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

Brimfield State Forest in Brimfield

Callahan State Park in Framingham

Charles River Reservation/Esplanade in Boston

Chester-Blandford State Forest in Chester

Chestnut Hill Reservation in Brighton

Chicopee Memorial State Park in Chicopee

Clarksburg State Park in Clarksburg

Conn River Greenway State Park in Northampton

DAR State Forest in Goshen

Douglas State Forest in Douglas

Erving State Forest in Erving

F. Gilbert State Forest in Foxborough

Fountain Pond State Park in Great Barrington

Freetown-Fall River State Forest in Assonet

Granville State Forest in Granville

Great Brook Farm State Park in Carlisle

Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls

Greylock Glen in Adams

Halibut Point State Park in Rockport

Harold Parker State Forest in North Andover

Hopkinton State Park in Hopkinton

J. Harry Rich State Forest in Ayer

Jug End Reservation in Egremont

Kenneth Dubuque Memorial State Forest in Hawley

Leominster State Forest in Westminster

Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough

Manuel F. Correllus State Forest in Martha’s Vineyard

Massasoit State Park in East Taunton

Maudslay State Park in Newburyport

Middlesex Fells Reservation in Stoneham

Mohawk Trail State Forest in Charlemont

Mt. Grace State Forest in Warwick

Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation in South Deerfield

Mount Holyoke Range State Park in Amherst

Mount Washington State Forest in Mt. Washington

Mt. Tom State Reservation in Holyoke

Mt. Watatic State Reservation in Ashburnham

Myles Standish State Forest in South Carver

Nashua River Rail Trail in Ayer

Nickerson State Park in Brewster

Norwottuck Rail Trail in Northampton

October Mountain State Forest in Lee

Otter River State Forest in Baldwinville

Pearl Hill State Park in West Townsend

Pittsfield State Forest in Pittsfield

Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown

Salisbury Beach State Reservation in Salisbury

Sandisfield State Forest in New Marlborough

Savoy Mountain State Forest in Florida

Tolland State Forest in East Otis

Upper Charles River Reservation in Waltham

Upton State Forest in Upton

Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in Princeton

Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in East Falmouth

Wells State Park in Sturbridge

Wendell State Forest in Wendell

Willard Brook State Forest in Townsend

Wompatuck State Park in Hingham

In previous years, DCR has offered hot chocolate to hikers at some locations, but none will be offered this year because of the pandemic. Also, hikers should keep in mind that face masks are required in all state parks and visitor centers and restrooms may be closed. Before planning your hike, DCR recommends going over its “know before you go” information, which includes printing or downloading a trail map, dressing appropriately, knowing which parks are pet friendly, and concluding your hike by sunset.

“If you can’t get to a state park or have limited abilities, try getting out of doors each day of First Week 2021 for fresh air and movement right where you live—to build a healthy habit this the New Year,” DCR officials wrote.